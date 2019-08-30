Government’s policies a 'perfect storm' for housing - National

Friday, 30 August, 2019 - 16:28

It’s disappointing but unsurprising that the social housing waiting list has more than doubled under this Government, from 5,800 to almost 13,000, National’s Social Housing spokesperson Simon O’Connor says.

"This Government’s policies are a perfect storm for state housing. Not only has it passed new taxes on home owners, new regulations on home owners, and told landlords to take their money elsewhere, it has also taken away tenancy reviews, meaning someone can have a colossal pay rise and keep a state house.

"It isn’t kind or caring to have policies that see rents rise faster than any time in our history, or to keep people in state houses after they no longer need them.

"The Government has spent $2 billion on a failed KiwiBuild project while Kiwis are being slammed with rapidly rising rents and a pile-on of petrol taxes as a result of its policies.

"Removing tenancy reviews only increases the pressure on social housing supply, at the cost of helping the New Zealanders who need it the most.

"It’s clear the Government has no plan to help those in need beyond spending more and more taxpayers’ money on temporary grants.

"Increasing numbers of New Zealanders are struggling to put a roof over their heads, and the Government’s policies are only making it harder for them to make ends meet."