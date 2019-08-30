Friday, 30 August, 2019 - 16:32

Have your say on restructuring New Zealand’s dairy industry

The Dairy Industry Restructuring Amendment Bill (No 3) intends to promote the efficient operation of dairy markets in New Zealand. It aims to do so by amending the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act 2001.

Proposed amendments to the Act seek to do the following:

- provide Fonterra (as the dominant market player) with more flexibility to manage some aspects of its operations

- support and encourage better environmental performance of the dairy industry

- provide increased clarity on aspects of the regulatory regime for Fonterra and other dairy industry stakeholders

- remove some regulatory requirements that are no longer necessary

Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday 9 October 2019.

For more details about the bill:

- Read the full content of the bill

- Get more details about the bill

- What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

- Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates