Ministry of Health to prioritise measles response

Friday, 30 August, 2019 - 18:06

"Despite an additional 57,000 MRR vaccines administered in the last 6 months, New Zealand has not escaped the outbreak of measles occurring globally," Associate Minister Health Julie Anne Genter said.

"As of earlier today, there have been 762 confirmed cases of measles in the Auckland region.

"I want to reassure the public that co-ordinating the response to the measles outbreak will be a top priority for the Ministry of Health in the coming days.

"The Ministry has today activated the National Health Coordination Centre (the NHCC) to coordinate the response to the outbreak in Auckland and monitor the situation in the rest of New Zealand.

"The NHCC will work with Auckland’ DHBs and the Auckland regional Public Health Service and strengthen the response.

"People under the age of 50 , especially children, who have not been vaccinated, should seek a free vaccination from their doctor as soon as possible.

"Counties Manukau DHB has opened three outreach centres in South Auckland where people can go to get free MMR vaccinations.

"Free vaccinations are available in the following locations in South Auckland over the coming weekend:

- Free Church of Tonga, Mangere, Saturday 31 August, 9am-3pm

- Middlemore Hospital Emergency Department, Manukau, Daily

- Clendon Public Nursing Office, Clendon Shopping Centre, Manurewa, Daily, 9.30am-3pm

- Contact Healthline 0800611116

"The additional five vaccinator nurses have been deployed to provide extra free services in Middlemore hospital and other outreach centres in South Auckland.

"Counties Manukau DHB will be training 25 school nurses for a programme covering 34 high schools including alternative education and teen parent units.

"Schools are required to follow instructions from their local Medical Officer of Health. Information about when it is safe to return to school is given by the local Medical Officer of Health, said Julie Anne Genter.