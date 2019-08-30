Unique approach to addressing hardship in Aotearoa - Sepuloni

Friday, 30 August, 2019 - 18:41

An innovative, grass-roots approach to addressing financial hardship in our most vulnerable communities has been officially launched by Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni.

"The Generator offers start-up seed funding for small business enterprises in our most vulnerable communities," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"It is a unique way to empower people to pursue their dreams and apply their talents towards creating a better financial future for themselves, their families and their communities.

The Generator is currently operating in Auckland, North Waikato, Porirua, Whanganui, and Gisborne.

These regions were selected based on evidence of need and their readiness to participate in the programme.

Successful business projects already underway include a bakery, a market stall, a mowing business, a roofing business, a dance company arts and craft making, nail and hair salons and teaching chess in Gisborne schools.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has committed annual seed funding of $700,000 to The Generator programme.

The Generator has also attracted interest and support from the wider community, recently receiving further funding of $300,000 from Westpac’s Innovation Fund.

The Generator is being delivered through a partnership between MSD, Vaka Tautua and Emerge Aotearoa and will be focused on the regions it is currently operating in, with a view to rolling it out nationwide eventually.

"I’d like to thank MSD, Vaka Tutua, Emerge and Westpac for their partnership to give New Zealanders a hand up so they can create a better financial future for themselves and their families," Carmel Sepuloni said.