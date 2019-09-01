Goff's living wage promise fully implemented

Sunday, 1 September, 2019 - 06:00

The final phase of Auckland Council’s living wage policy comes into effect tomorrow, ensuring all council staff earn a fair wage to support themselves and their families.

The policy was included in Auckland Mayor Phil Goff’s first Annual Budget proposal put to the Governing Body in June 2017, with the majority of councillors voting to support the wage increase for Auckland Council’s lowest paid staff.

The council’s living wage has been introduced in three stages, with the final phase lifting the wages of the its lowest paid staff to at least $21.15 per hour.

Phil Goff said, "I campaigned on introducing the living wage and I’m proud to have delivered it. It’s incredibly important that people have a fair wage that can support them and their families to meet the costs of living in Auckland.

"The cost of living in Auckland is higher than for the rest of New Zealand and this ensures we recognise that in what we pay our staff.

"Auckland Council is leading by example with this policy and I hope we can influence other organisations to do the same for many more New Zealanders.

"A living wage is both the right thing to do and the smart thing to do. Fair pay improves employee retention, lifts staff morale and supports gender pay equity, with positive flow on effects for productivity and engagement," said Phil Goff.