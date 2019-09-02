'Fake news about NZ govt policy on funding UNRWA damaging to the plight of Palestinian refugees'

Monday, 2 September, 2019 - 09:31

It’s not often we speak out in support of government policy on Palestine/Israel but we are keen for the world to know that reports the New Zealand government has "withdrawn and suspended" funding for the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) are 100% untrue.

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190828-new-zealand-suspends-funding-to-palestinians-through-unrwa/

and

https://anticorruptiondigest.com/2019/08/29/new-zealand-suspends-funding-to-palestinians-through-unrwa/

This fake news is being deliberately spread by the US and fanatical pro-Israeli groups, including some from within New Zealand, to try and undermine UNRWA and create a stampede of other countries to also withdraw support for the agency.

The claims of withdrawn funding have been made because there is a UN-led investigation into corruption and awful behaviour in the senior management of UNRWA and some European countries such as Holland and Switzerland are taking action on funding in response.

It’s important to emphasise that the claims under investigation relate to a very small group in the senior management of UNRWA and must not be allowed to impact on the heroic work the organisation undertakes in extremely difficult circumstances for millions of Palestinian refugees who have been denied the right to return to their land and homes by the Israeli government.

Meanwhile the truth is that our government has increased support for UNRWA with additional funding in May this year and the government will evaluate the outcome of the UN investigation before the next scheduled contribution from this country in 2020.

The only losers in the proliferation of this fake news are Palestinians - the victims of Israeli apartheid policies.