Govt responses to Wai 262, water rights and health leave more questions than answers - Maori Party

The MÄori Party acknowledges Minister Mahuta’s response to Wai 262 on behalf of the government issued a few days ago, but says a worrying pattern is emerging with respect to government responses to Waitangi Tribunal recommendations. Che Wilson, MÄori Party President says, "While we acknowledge the leadership taken by Nanaia to get a formal response agreed to Wai 262, we hear only radio silence from the Government on the Tribunal’s recommendations regarding freshwater and health. Both of those reports were issued recently, and so far nothing. Not a single statement from Peeni, Willie, or any of the other MÄori MPs in government," he says.
The MÄori Party agrees the recommendations of the Tribunal in respect of water rights, health and intellectual property issues. "We are watching with interest and implore the government to adequately and appropriately deal with the recommendations," says Che Wilson, President of the MÄori Party. "What is required is action. Rhetoric and empty talk is just that and too often the government is missing in action on MÄori issues."
"The number of MÄori MPs in this parliamentary term suggests there should be sufficient numbers to action the Tribunal’s recommendations. A swift and courageous response from government is required now that they have the numbers we never had. We therefore challenge all 32 MPs of MÄori descent to use their positions to fight collectively for MÄori rights. But if the Party lines of Labour, National, the Greens, NZ First and Act will silence that collective voice, it begs the question about how much of a MÄori voice there really is, despite the high numbers of MÄori MPs", he says.
