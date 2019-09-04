Mayor confident St John service will serve Waimate well

Wednesday, 4 September, 2019 - 12:05

At a recent meeting between Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley and St John officials to discuss the level of service for the Waimate District, St John has given reassurance that an ambulance will remain in Waimate.

In its current national review of double-crewing, St John is proposing to increase staffing in Waimate within the next year.

Mayor Rowley had earlier expressed concern for the much-needed service and is pleased with the outcome of this meeting.

"I believe once the review has been completed the Waimate community will have an improved St John service," says Mayor Rowley.

"While additional ambulance officers will be fantastic, they will still be supported by the huge contribution made by St John volunteers who are critically important to the organisation and the community."

"It’s essential they are well supported and we are looking forward to working with St John to ensure our community has a robust and much-needed service."