Proactive release of Kiwibuild reset documents

Thursday, 5 September, 2019 - 15:32

Please find the proactive release of housing-related documents at the link below:

https://www.hud.govt.nz/residential-housing/changes-to-the-government-build-programme/related-documents/

The cabinet paper and some advice provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development about the KiwiBuild reset and the government build programme is being proactively released