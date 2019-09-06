Under-Secretary Tabuteau to visit Ethiopia and Kenya

Friday, 6 September, 2019 - 17:05

Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs Fletcher Tabuteau is travelling to Ethiopia and Kenya next week to promote New Zealand’s political and trade relationships in East Africa.

While in Ethiopia, Mr Tabuteau will also officially open New Zealand’s new Embassy premises in Addis Ababa.

"Since its opening in 2014, New Zealand’s Embassy in Addis Ababa has been housed in temporary premises. Moving to a permanent location is a symbol of New Zealand’s commitment to the region and the African Union, which is located in the Ethiopian capital, "Fletcher Tabuteau said.

"Opening the new building is not just about having an Embassy that is fit for purpose, but is also our way of recognising the strong state and future potential of New Zealand’s relationship with Ethiopia and with the African Union."

Mr Tabuteau will also travel to Kenya to meet with counterparts and visit New Zealand development projects.

"As Commonwealth members, New Zealand and Kenya have an already strong relationship and this is a chance to recognise and deepen our linkages," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

Mr Tabuteau departs on Sunday 8 September and returns on 14 September.