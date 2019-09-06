This weekend on Newshub Nation

Friday, 6 September, 2019 - 18:47

On Newshub Nation this weekend:

A bold plan for clean rivers - but will it threaten our farms? We discuss the Government's new freshwater plan with Environment Minister David Parker.

Then, Kiwibuild has been reset but will Housing Minister Megan Woods stake her job on its success?

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark puts forward her case for yes in the 2020 cannabis referendum, and discusses life after the UN.

Plus, we ask ACT Leader David Seymour to pitch his education plan and ask whether he’s set to continue the Epsom deal with National.

Then, should the Transport Agency and local councils put macrons on MÄori place names? John Michael-Swannix reports ahead of Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori.

And we are joined by our panel to discuss the political news of the week: Trish Sherson from Sherson Willis PR, Management Consultant Peter Fa'afiu and Greenpeace Executive Director Russel Norman.

Newshub Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday.