Funding guarantee 'accelerates critical mental health care'

Sunday, 8 September, 2019 - 11:03

The Green Party is welcoming today’s announcement of increased support for mental health services for 170,000 people.

"Everyone is touched by mental ill health issues. It‘s critical that we continue to ramp up support so people can get the care when they need it," Green Party mental health spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said today.

"From Northland to the South Island, when you show up to your doctor struggling, you will be met with increased support.

"Part of the Green Party’s Confidence and Supply Agreement with Labour is to ensure everyone has access to timely and high quality mental health services. Today’s announcement is as a stepping stone towards that goal".

"For years, we’ve seen community mental health services popping up to help people who are falling through gaps in the system. These solutions are woven deeply into local communities, and we’re proud to see them receive a guarantee of funding today to expand their crucial services.

"Among the biggest barriers to seeking mental health support are stigma and lack of services. By funding mental health services at your local GP, we’ve sought to solve both of those issues.

"If you’re struggling, you deserve help. You’re entitled to it if you break your arm, and mental health should be no different.

"Early intervention provision for mental ill health is necessary to ensure crises don’t escalate to tragedies.