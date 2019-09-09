Public needs clarity around vaping - Nicky Wagner

Monday, 9 September, 2019 - 10:13

Amid growing public concern over vaping, the Government needs to deliver legislation that clarifies their position, National List MP Nicky Wagner says.

"There has been increased public concern and debate about vaping in recent weeks, yet the Government seems reluctant to address this.

"The Minister needs to finally introduce legislation this week to give the industry, smokers and the general public clarity on how vaping can be used to help achieve Smokefree 2025.

"The Ministry of Health is currently running a website to encourage smokers to switch to vaping, and the body of evidence in favour of vaping as a smoking cessation tool continues to grow.

"Professor Robert Beaglehole, head of Action for Smokefree 2025, noted last week; ‘Vaping and other smoke free products have the potential to reduce the enormous harm of smoked tobacco.’

"We have waited far too long for this Government to pick up the work already done by the previous National Government, and too many New Zealanders are unsure about what is and is not acceptable.

"Any Bill introduced by the Minister must give clarity to vaping companies who have so far acted in good faith to self-regulate. It must protect smoke-free areas from vaping and set guidelines limiting advertising of vaping to point of sale only.

"I hope this week is one of delivery for vapers and smokers, and not another week of inaction from this Government."