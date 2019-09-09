Lakes District mayoral candidate launches bold plan

Monday, 9 September, 2019 - 15:29

Queenstown Lakes mayoral candidate, Nik Kiddle, today launched his "Before Christmas Action Plan", an ambitious programme of work to start the job of fixing the damage and neglect of the last three years.

Nik Kiddle said: "The last three years has seen the relationships between Southern Lakes communities and their council deteriorate massively, reaching unhealthy depths. All of which needs to be fixed, and we are going to need to get started on that straight away."

"As your Mayor, that is exactly what I am going to do, I am going to hit the ground running with my Before Christmas Action Plan".

The plan involves 17 initiatives, covering community consultation, infrastructure funding, the future of District airports, transport and water and waste. For good measure Mr Kiddle will focus on improving the performance of Veolia and the ORC in the District. By Christmas 2019 all of the initiatives will be underway, not all completed, but all started.

"The damage of the last three years runs deep, it will take time to fully repair, but the repair job is going to start from day one."

"We live in a beautiful place. Working with, rather than against, our communities, I am determined to also make it a beautiful place to live", said Nik Kiddle.