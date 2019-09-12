NZ history to be taught in all schools

Thursday, 12 September, 2019 - 08:30

New Zealand history will be taught in all schools and kura by 2022, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

"This Government is committed to a better New Zealand that we can all be proud of and which recognises the value of every New Zealander," Jacinda Ardern said.

"We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau Ä kura in every school and kura," Jacinda Ardern said.

The National Curriculum currently enables schools and kura to decide how New Zealand history is covered, but variation in delivery means too much is left to chance in the teaching and learning of New Zealand history, Jacinda Ardern said

"The curriculum changes we are making will reset a national framework so all learners and Äkonga are aware of key aspects of New Zealand history and how they have influenced and shaped the nation."

They will span the full range of New Zealanders’ experiences and are expected to include:

- The Arrival of MÄori to Aotearoa New Zealand

- First encounters and early colonial history of Aotearoa New Zealand

- Te Tiriti o Waitangi / Treaty of Waitangi and its history

- Colonisation of, and immigration to, Aotearoa New Zealand, including the New Zealand Wars

- Evolving national identity of Aotearoa New Zealand in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries

- Aotearoa New Zealand’s role in the Pacific

- Aotearoa New Zealand in the late 20th century and evolution of a national

identity with cultural plurality

Chris Hipkins said it is important for learners and Äkonga to understand New Zealand history as a continuous thread, with contemporary issues directly linked to major events of the past.

"Our diversity is our strength, but only when we build connections to each other. We can move forward together, stronger when we understand the many paths our ancestors walked to bring us to today."

The Ministry of Education will work collaboratively to develop a New Zealand history update, Chris Hipkins said.

"The Ministry will call on historical and curriculum experts, iwi and mana whenua, Pacific communities, students and Äkonga, parents and whÄnau, and other groups with a strong interest in shaping how New Zealand history is taught.

"Once the updates to the curriculum are known, existing supports will be reviewed and an implementation package with teaching and learning resources will be developed ready for the 2022 school year."

The package will allow schools and kura to include the new content and learning expectations in their local curriculum, working in partnership with their local communities and mana whenua.