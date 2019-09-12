NZ express condolences on the passing of Tonga's Prime Minister

Thursday, 12 September, 2019 - 17:21

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has extended New Zealand’s condolences following the death of Tonga’s Prime Minister, Rt Hon. ‘Akilisi Pohiva, who passed away this morning in Auckland.

"We extend our condolences to his family and to the people of Tonga. Prime Minister Pohiva was an elder statesman of the Pacific and a great friend to New Zealand," Jacinda Ardern said.

"He will be remembered for his lifelong commitment to championing democracy. He was also a powerful advocate for Pacific regionalism, demonstrated at the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Tuvalu where he advocated for climate change action and regional solidarity.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Tonga," Jacinda Ardern said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says Prime Minister Pohiva, who was also Tonga’s Foreign Minister, has made a significant contribution.

"He was always committed to broadening democracy and contributed much of his life to this cause, and for that reason was a stand-out figure in the Pacific. Our thoughts are with the people of Tonga and the extended Pohiva family," he said.