Winston Peters and Kris Faafoi - NZ support for Pacific cyber security

Friday, 13 September, 2019 - 11:31

New Zealand contributes to cyber security capacity building in the Pacific

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters and Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Kris Faafoi today announced a new initiative to support Pacific countries to respond to cyber security risks in the region.

"With improvements in connectivity in the region, Pacific countries are seeing an increased risk of cyber security threats and New Zealand is committed to supporting our Pacific neighbours to provide a safe, secure online environment for their citizens and to maximise the benefits of a free and open internet while minimising cyber security risks," Mr Peters said.

New Zealand will provide NZ$10m over five years to support Pacific countries as they develop national cyber security strategies, secure infrastructure and data, enhance online safety, and implement robust cyber-crime laws across the Pacific.

"Building cyber capability in the Pacific is one of the priority actions of New Zealand’s cyber security strategy," Mr Faafoi said.

"As part of this initiative, we will be creating a dedicated Pacific Partnership Advisor role within New Zealand’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT NZ) to work with Pacific countries to lift their cyber security capability."