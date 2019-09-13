Updated rating valuation guidance for Maori Freehold Land - LINZ

Friday, 13 September, 2019 - 16:07

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) has released more comprehensive guidelines for setting rating valuations on Māori Freehold Land (MFL).

Valuer-General Neill Sullivan says, "The guidelines were originally developed in response to a Court of Appeal decision known as the Mangatu case in 2000. The updated guidelines bring in two key changes. The first is the ability to make a lump sum adjustment to reflect administrative costs associated with the Māori Land Court rules."

"The second introduces new, more easily obtainable thresholds for when value discounts are applied based on the number of members of the preferred class of alienee (people with a former ownership connection to the land who have an ongoing first right of refusal whenever the land is sold); the new thresholds allow an up to 10% discount to be achieved with fewer numbers of former owners than was the case for the old guidelines."

"These updated guidelines will support valuers and councils in managing the process for valuing Māori Freehold Land consistently across New Zealand. I would like to thank everyone who helped develop the draft guidance and took part in the public consultation we ran in June 2019."

The guidelines also provide:

A summary of Land Valuation Tribunal (LVT) decisions

Discussion on recent sales of MFL

Analysis of the MFL sale process and Māori Land Court (MLC) rules

A summary of proposed amendments to the MFL rating valuation adjustments.

Issues dealing with rates payments arrears, or exemptions, and adjustments beyond those anticipated in the Court decision are not included in the guidelines.