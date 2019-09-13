This weekend on Newshub Nation

Friday, 13 September, 2019 - 16:59

On Newshub Nation this weekend:

We ask Health Minister David Clark if his suicide prevention plan ignores our most vulnerable.

And claims of a sexual assault cover up in the Prime Minister's office. Who knew what and when?

Six months on from the March 15 terrorist attack, we ask Al Noor Mosque’s Anthony Green how the community is faring.

And is student protest still alive and well? We are joined by the author of a new book predicting a renaissance in student activism.

Then, as always we are joined by our panel to discuss the political news of the week: Islamic Community Leader Aliya Danzeisen, Head of Equity at ProCare Lance Norman and Former ACT MP Heather Roy

Newshub Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday. Proudly brought to you by New Zealand on Air’s Platinum Fund.