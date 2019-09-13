Late freshwater submissions will be accepted - Minister

|
Submissions will be accepted up to two weeks after the official October 17 deadline for submitting on the Government’s freshwater discussion document, Environment Minister David Parker said today.
The six week consultation period that was set is the routine timeframe used for submissions to select committees.
"In response to requests, I confirm that the Government will accept submissions up to 5pm on October 31."
