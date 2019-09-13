Thanks for listening Minister, but a bit longer would be nice - DairyNZ

Friday, 13 September, 2019 - 19:16

DairyNZ Chief Executive Dr Tim Mackle is welcoming this afternoon’s announcement that consultation on Essential Freshwater has been extended by two weeks - but is calling on the Minister to go further.

"A two-week extension is a step in the right direction, but our concerns remain the same. Farmers still need more time to consider the Government’s proposal and to carefully weigh up the impact it may have on their farms, families, and communities" Dr Mackle said.

"It’s great that the Minister has listened to farming representatives like DairyNZ and Federated Farmers, but we are calling on the Government to go further and extend consultation out to 12 weeks.

"That would allow farmers, and the rest of New Zealand, enough time to properly engage in the process. It might not be good politics, but it might just lead to good policy" Dr Mackle concluded.