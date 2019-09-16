Wellington mayoral candidate debate tonight

Monday, 16 September, 2019 - 15:15

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce is tonight hosting a Mayoral debate in partnership with the Dominion Post and Victoria University of Wellington.

"Tonight’s Mayoral debate is an opportunity to put to candidates the issues that must be addressed for Wellington to get moving on all fronts," says John Milford, Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive.

"Our city and region are facing some very real challenges that we need our local government leaders to address - most importantly the need for investment in infrastructure to ensure Wellington is resilient and to meet current, as well as future, growth demands.

"Wellington has got massive projects with large price tags coming down the pipeline. What does Wellington do if we can’t afford it, when we can’t afford not to?"

An edited video of the debate will also be available on www.stuff.co.nz/dominion-post from tomorrow afternoon.

The Chamber is also releasing their 2019 Election Report which outlines the view from business on what’s holding back their ability to grow the city and region’s economy.

The report summary and full document can be found on the chamber’s website.