NZ, UK ministers reiterate commitment to trade talks

Monday, 16 September, 2019 - 17:35

Talks today in Wellington between Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker and UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss continued discussions towards a future trade deal between the UK and New Zealand.

David Parker said Secretary Truss’ visit to New Zealand at this time underscores the UK’s commitment to maintaining and building an even stronger future relationship with New Zealand.

"In our discussions today we reiterated the commitment shared between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to move quickly towards a Free Trade Agreement as soon as the UK is in a position to do so.

"Today we also discussed areas where it is important for us to step up progress to find mutually acceptable solutions that do not disadvantage New Zealand traders as a result of Brexit.

"We also discussed areas where we can deepen our cooperation in future, recognising our shared interests in more open, sustainable and inclusive trade.

"We continued earlier discussions on ways that we can cooperate in wider trade forums, including on issues such as digital trade and through the potential UK accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership," David Parker said.

Secretary Truss will spend the day in Wellington before travelling to Australia and Japan.