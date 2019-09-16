NZQA Board appointments and reappointments

Monday, 16 September, 2019 - 18:17

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced a number of appointments and reappointments to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA).

Lili Tuioti was appointed and Mary Chamberlain and Antony Royal reappointed as members for terms of three years, Chris Hipkins said.

Professor Neil Quigley has been appointed Deputy Chair, with the expectation that that he will exercise all of the functions and powers of the Chair during the temporary absence of current Chair Murray Strong.

Mr Strong has been appointed as interim Executive Director of the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology. He has stood aside as Chair of NZQA for the duration of this appointment, and will return to the NZQA Board on 1 April 2020.

Chris Hipkins also announced the Board’s decision to appoint Scott Tambisari as a Future Director for a term of eighteen months. The Future Director programme enables candidates to gain valuable experience by sitting at the board table of a New Zealand company or public sector organisation for a 12 to18 month period.

"I’m pleased with these appointments and confident they will serve NZQA well," Chris Hipkins said.

"Lili Tuioti brings a strong Pacific education perspective, and will complement the assessment knowledge that Mary Chamberlain, and the ICT and MÄori business development expertise, that Antony Royal bring to the Board."

"It is important that we grow future governance talent within the education sector. Mr Tambisari will be the inaugural Future Director with the NZQA Board. His experience in community development and links into Pacific communities in the Nelson region will provide valuable insights."