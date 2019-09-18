Prime Minister welcomes Facebook’s action

Wednesday, 18 September, 2019 - 12:37

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Facebook’s initiative to improve its use of technology and change its policies to try and prevent the harm caused online after March 15.

"These are the kinds of efforts the Christchurch Call to Action was designed for as we try to eliminate the spread of terrorist and violent extremist content online," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Facebook’s actions highlight some of the early success of the Christchurch Call and show real change is happening.

"There is more work to do, but we have made a good start.

"I’m looking forward to discussing in person some of the work I know other companies and countries have done to progress the Christchurch Call when supporters regroup on Monday, during UN Leaders’ Week," Jacinda Ardern said.