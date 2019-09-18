Voting in Taupo District to get underway on September 20

Wednesday, 18 September, 2019 - 16:16

Voting in local body elections will start this Friday, September 20, with voting documents being sent to all enrolled voters between Friday and next Wednesday, September 25.

If you have not received your voting papers by Wednesday, September 25 you can contact council and request a special vote.

Deputy electoral officer Tina Jakes said voting documents need to be returned to the electoral officer by noon on Saturday, October 12, so if anyone is wanting to post their documents it is recommended they be in the post by Monday, October 7 to make sure they arrive in time to be counted.

"Anyone needing to cast their vote early, if travelling overseas for example, should contact council to have a special vote issued," she said. "Anyone who hasn’t received their voting papers by next Wednesday, should contact us."