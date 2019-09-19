Dunedin local body voting papers out soon

Thursday, 19 September, 2019 - 10:50

Voting papers for the October local body elections will be arriving in letterboxes from tomorrow.

The Deputy Electoral Officer for the Dunedin City Council, the Otago Regional Council and the Southern District Health Board, Sharon Bodeker, says the elections are held by postal vote and voting papers will arrive from 20 to 25 September.

Voting papers must be received by noon on Saturday, 12 October (election day). These can be posted back in the freepost envelope provided or hand delivered to the Civic Centre.

If you have not received your voting papers by 25 September, contact the DCC to find out how to cast a special vote.

Special voting facilities will be available in the Civic Centre from 20 September. People can call in from Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm, and also on the morning of 12 October. Alternatively, people can phone 03 477 4000 to have special voting papers posted out.

From 30 September to 11 October, a temporary special polling booth will also move around a range of locations across the wider city such as public libraries, including the South Dunedin Community Pop-Up, and the University of Otago. As well as being able to cast a special vote at the booth, there will also be a ballot box so people can drop off their voting papers.

The Dunedin City Council and the Southern DHB elections will be conducted under the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system, while the Otago Regional Council will be elected under the First Past the Post (FPP) system.

Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/election for election information, including details about STV.