|
[ login or create an account ]
Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little today welcomed NgÄti Hinerangi to Parliament to witness the First Reading of the NgÄti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill.
"Today we celebrate the renewed relationship between NgÄti Hinerangi and the Crown which this settlement brings," Andrew Little said.
"When the deed of settlement was signed in May at Te ÅhÄkÄ« Marae, I thanked NgÄti Hinerangi for their perseverance and commitment to achieving a lasting settlement, and I continue this sentiment today".
The Treaty settlement legislation provides Crown apology redress, including an agreed historical account and Crown acknowledgements of its historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.
NgÄti Hinerangi will receive financial and commercial redress of $8.1 million, and cultural redress including 14 sites of traditional, historical and cultural significance to NgÄti Hinerangi. The settlement also includes redress related to the co-governance of the Upper-Waihou and Piako catchment, in recognition of NgÄti Hinerangi’s connection with the rivers.
When introducing the NgÄti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill to Parliament, Andrew Little said that "this settlement will go a long way towards NgÄti Hinerangi re-establishing connections with the various parts of their rohe, strengthening the identity of NgÄti Hinerangi as tangata whenua and lays the foundation for a stronger economic and cultural future for the future generations of NgÄti Hinerangi."
The NgÄti Hinerangi Deed of Settlement is available at https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngati-hinerangi/.
The NgÄti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill can be found at http://www.legislation.govt.nz.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice