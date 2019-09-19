Thursday, 19 September, 2019 - 17:29

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little today welcomed NgÄti Hinerangi to Parliament to witness the First Reading of the NgÄti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill.

"Today we celebrate the renewed relationship between NgÄti Hinerangi and the Crown which this settlement brings," Andrew Little said.

"When the deed of settlement was signed in May at Te ÅhÄkÄ« Marae, I thanked NgÄti Hinerangi for their perseverance and commitment to achieving a lasting settlement, and I continue this sentiment today".

The Treaty settlement legislation provides Crown apology redress, including an agreed historical account and Crown acknowledgements of its historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

NgÄti Hinerangi will receive financial and commercial redress of $8.1 million, and cultural redress including 14 sites of traditional, historical and cultural significance to NgÄti Hinerangi. The settlement also includes redress related to the co-governance of the Upper-Waihou and Piako catchment, in recognition of NgÄti Hinerangi’s connection with the rivers.

When introducing the NgÄti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill to Parliament, Andrew Little said that "this settlement will go a long way towards NgÄti Hinerangi re-establishing connections with the various parts of their rohe, strengthening the identity of NgÄti Hinerangi as tangata whenua and lays the foundation for a stronger economic and cultural future for the future generations of NgÄti Hinerangi."

The NgÄti Hinerangi Deed of Settlement is available at https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngati-hinerangi/.

The NgÄti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill can be found at http://www.legislation.govt.nz.