Thursday, 19 September, 2019 - 17:29

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little today welcomed Ngāti Hinerangi to Parliament to witness the First Reading of the Ngāti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill.

"Today we celebrate the renewed relationship between Ngāti Hinerangi and the Crown which this settlement brings," Andrew Little said.

"When the deed of settlement was signed in May at Te Ōhākī Marae, I thanked Ngāti Hinerangi for their perseverance and commitment to achieving a lasting settlement, and I continue this sentiment today".

The Treaty settlement legislation provides Crown apology redress, including an agreed historical account and Crown acknowledgements of its historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Ngāti Hinerangi will receive financial and commercial redress of $8.1 million, and cultural redress including 14 sites of traditional, historical and cultural significance to Ngāti Hinerangi. The settlement also includes redress related to the co-governance of the Upper-Waihou and Piako catchment, in recognition of Ngāti Hinerangi’s connection with the rivers.

When introducing the Ngāti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill to Parliament, Andrew Little said that "this settlement will go a long way towards Ngāti Hinerangi re-establishing connections with the various parts of their rohe, strengthening the identity of Ngāti Hinerangi as tangata whenua and lays the foundation for a stronger economic and cultural future for the future generations of Ngāti Hinerangi."

The Ngāti Hinerangi Deed of Settlement is available at https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngati-hinerangi/.

The Ngāti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill can be found at http://www.legislation.govt.nz.