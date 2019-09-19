Govt should own economic downturn - New Conservative

Thursday, 19 September, 2019 - 23:57

GDP figures out today show a shrinking economy and the general outlook is negative rather than positive.

"These figures confirm the diminishing confidence New Zealanders are feeling in this economy and their reluctance to invest energy, initiative and innovation, under a government that has been critical of capitalism," says Leighton Baker, New Conservative Leader.

Analysing the record of this government, multiple reasons for falling confidence can be directly attributed to the current government. Pulling the pin on the West Coast Hydro Electric scheme. This has removed the prospect of work and income in one of New Zealand's areas struggling with employment and business opportunities.

Changes to employment law. Removing 90 day trial, increases to minimum wage reducing opportunity for employing unskilled and entry level positions or taking the risk of engaging new staff.

Announcing climate policies which directly affect the viability of farmers at the same time as they are in the midst of their busy spring season. Uncertainty and fear, both reducing spending and therefore deflating the rural economy.

Dithering over the CGT which put the brakes on the construction industry.

Abject failure with Kiwibuild again affecting construction.

Rushed firearms amendments which left 250,000 firearms owners feeling ostracised by their own government.

Banning oil exploration, although every tourist comes here burning fossil fuel, therefore affecting Taranaki growth and potential growth in other areas.

"New Zealand needs a government that is prepared to make it easier to do business and rewards initiative rather than criticise capitalism," says Baker. "The announcement regarding Aquaculture is encouraging, but fails to address the constraints that exist through the RMA and the Marine and Coastal Area Act."

New Conservative is committed to investing in New Zealand industries and supporting initiatives that will inject confidence and reduce controls that restrict free enterprise. Buying the 100 locomotives and 300 carriages for Tull through New Zealand suppliers would be a huge boost for local manufacturers.

Changing the environmental implementation model from adversarial to complementary would also allow farmers to feel that they are supported and encouraged in reducing pollution, rather than blamed and persecuted.

A third straight All Black world cup win would definitely boost the confidence and positivity in the nation. However, handing the future of the nation to 34 sportsmen in Japan is probably not the best strategy for a government with an election in 12 months and a slowing economy.