Thames-Coromandel local election voting packs are in the post

Friday, 20 September, 2019 - 10:31

Voting packs have been posted to registered electors and should arrive in mailboxes by 25 September.

You have until noon on 12 October to get your votes in for Mayor, Councillors, Community Board members and for the Coromandel representative on the Waikato Regional Council.

The voting pack contains the profiles of each candidate plus the ballot paper and a postage-paid envelope.

You can also see the candidate profiles on our website at tcdc.govt.nz/nominations.

Please note, David Foreman has unofficially withdrawn his nomination for the Coromandel-Colville Community Board but will still appear on your voting papers.

If you’re posting your vote, get it in the mail by 8 October otherwise it may not reach our electoral office by the noon 12 October deadline in order to be counted. After 8 October, you can hand deliver your vote to any of our four Council offices.

If you don’t receive your voting pack, or if you’re eligible to vote but haven’t registered, you’ll need to get a special vote. Call into one of our Council offices to do this, or phone our electoral office on 0800 922 822.

Remember, if you own a property in the Coromandel, but don’t live here, you can probably still vote here. If you’re not already registered on the Ratepayer Electoral Roll you’ll need to apply for a special vote. Contact our electoral office on 0800 922 822.

Special votes can be posted to electors but completed votes must still be returned by noon on 12 October.

Meet the candidates sessions

If you have arranged a Meet the Candidate session and would like us to help publicise it please let our communications team know. Either email communications@tcdc.govt.nz or let our customer services team know by calling 07 868 0200.

Saturday 21 September

Coromandel Town - 10am in the Coromandel meeting room, Coromandel Town. Arranged by the Coromandel Business Association.

Colville - 2pm in the Colville Hall. Arranged by the Coromandel Business Association.

Sunday 22 September

Thames - 5pm-7pm Thames War Memorial Civic Centre, 200 Mary St. Hosted by Transition Town Thames.

Thursday 26 September

Thames - 7am at Bite Cafe. Hosted by the Business Breakfast Network.

Election results

There won’t be an election for the Tairua-Community Board because the four candidates are unopposed. They are:

Warwick Brooks

Barry Swindles

Anne Stewart Ball

Chris New

Progress results will be released soon after the close of voting, around 2pm on Saturday 12 October.

Preliminary results will be released the following morning.

Final results will be released on the afternoon of 17 October.

Our current elected members remain in office until the day after the declaration of final results is publicly notified. This official notification will be published in the Waikato Times, likely on 19 October, although issues such as recounts could affect this timing.

The new term’s elected members cannot act in their roles until they are sworn in on 31 October.

For more information on the elections, go to our website tcdc.govt.nz/elections.