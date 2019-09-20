Have your say on wellbeing reporting requirements

Friday, 20 September, 2019 - 11:08

The Finance and Expenditure Committee is seeking submissions on the Public Finance (Wellbeing) Amendment Bill.

This bill aims to improve reporting on wellbeing in New Zealand. It proposes new requirements for:

- the Government to report annually on its wellbeing objectives in the Budget, and

- the Treasury to report periodically on the state of wellbeing in New Zealand.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make your submission on the bill by midnight on Wednesday 30 October 2019.

