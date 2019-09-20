Far North voting packs in the mail from today

Friday, 20 September, 2019 - 11:21

Far North residents and ratepayers enrolled to vote in the local body elections will begin receiving their voting packs in the mail from today.

The postal ballots should arrive between 20 September and Wednesday 25 September.

Far North District Council CEO, Shaun Clarke, says it is very important voters complete and post their postal ballot by Tuesday 8 October to ensure their vote is received before the election closes at midday on Saturday 12 October.

"Those who do miss the recommended 8 October postal deadline can instead place their papers in secure ballot boxes at Council offices. These will be available during office hours at Te Ahu in Kaitaia, the John Butler Centre in Kerikeri and at our Kaikohe headquarters on Memorial Drive over the voting period."

Mr Clarke says voters who have not enrolled can still have their say by casting a special vote. "I encourage those hoping to cast a special vote to do so at our Kaitaia or Kaikohe offices between Tuesday 8 October and Thursday 10 October when the Electoral Commission will be working with us to help voters enrol and complete their votes."

Voting packs will include the profiles of 90 candidates including:

11 Mayoral candidates

42 candidates vying for nine Council seats

47 candidates standing for 19 Community Board seats.

Voting packs will also include voting papers and information on candidates standing for Northland Regional Council and Northland District Health Board.

Progress results will be announced on the afternoon of election day with preliminary results released on Sunday morning. However, the final results will not be known until after 17 October when special votes have been confirmed and counted.

Go to www.localelections.co.nz/ or contact Election Services at info@electionservices.co.nz or 0800 922 822 for more election information.