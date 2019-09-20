Voting opening in Napier's 2019 elections

Friday, 20 September, 2019 - 14:48

With less than three weeks to go in this year’s elections, check your letterboxes over the next few days as voting packs will start to arrive.

If you have enrolled to vote in the local government and district health board elections, your voting papers should have arrived by next Wednesday, 25 September. If they haven’t, contact the Electoral Commission at www.vote.nz or call 0800 36 76 56.

It is still possible to vote in the elections, but you will need to contact your local council to arrange a special vote.

All of Hawke’s Bay’s five councils will have ballot boxes in their customer service centres and some libraries. Mobile voting services will also be available at Hawke’s Bay Hospital between 1pm and 3pm on Tuesday 1 October, and between 10am and noon on Monday 7 October.

Alternatively, if you would rather return your voting papers by post, be aware they must be mailed by 7 October at the very latest or they may not reach the electoral officers in time. The only option then will be to drop them in to a designated ballot box.

Voting closes at noon on Saturday 12 October.

All candidate handbooks, Frequently Asked Questions, and informative videos supplied by Local Government New Zealand are now available on all Council websites, and that of the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board. The websites also have information on the location of ballot boxes, including the full details of the mobile voting service available in Hastings.

Timeline:

- 20-25 September Voting papers delivered to households

- 7 October Last day to post voting papers

- 12 October Voting closes at 12 noon. Preliminary results will be available as soon as possible afterwards.

- 17-23 October Official results declared.