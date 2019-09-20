Local government voting period underway

Friday, 20 September, 2019 - 17:00

The voting period for the 2019 local government elections is officially underway and Greater Wellington Regional Council is encouraging people to help shape our region’s future by voting.

If you are enrolled to vote you will receive your voting papers in the post between Friday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 25 2019. The voting period closes on Saturday, October 12 at 12 noon.

This is your chance to have your say about who you would like to represent you when making decisions for our region over the next three years.

Those elected to Greater Wellington will make decisions on a range of matters across the region including public transport, your regional parks, water quality, biodiversity, and how the community’s rates should be spent to achieve a sustainable region.

It is important to remember Greater Wellington is running under a Single-Transferable Vote (STV) system for the 2019 elections. STV is where voters rank candidates numerically in order of preference. For more information on STV, head to http://www.gw.govt.nz/how-do-i-vote/

All you have to do is complete your voting form and send it back to the electoral officer using the pre-paid envelope provided.

We encourage you to post your voting papers before Tuesday, October 8 to ensure they are received by the electoral officer by 12noon, Saturday, October 12 2019. Alternatively, you can drop off your completed voting papers at your local city or district council; we recommend that you contact your local city or district council for drop-off locations.

Greater Wellington has 45 candidates standing for 13 seats across six constituencies. For more information on candidates visit http://www.gw.govt.nz/candidates-2019/

If you are unsure whether you are enrolled or whether your details are correct, you can go to www.vote.nz