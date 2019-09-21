New Zealand economy should be doing better - Goldsmith

Saturday, 21 September, 2019 - 12:05

New Zealand is capable of so much more than 0.5 per cent growth per person and the Government needs to be more aspirational for New Zealanders, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"The Finance Minister keeps telling us that everything is fine and pointing to ‘global headwinds’ but it’s time he took some responsibility. His Government has driven down growth and business confidence by adding costs, creating uncertainty and demonstrating incompetence, both in KiwiBuild and infrastructure.

"National believes New Zealand is capable of so much more than 0.5 per cent growth per person. While Mr Robertson might think this is the best we can do, I know we’re capable of so much more.

"When Mr Robertson was in Opposition he always referred to per person growth but now that he’s in charge and the economy is slowing, he suddenly has a new way of counting.

"We have now have a lag in infrastructure because he stopped high quality projects that were ready to go and hasn’t started any new ones. The only thing that’s moving quickly under Mr Robertson is how fast we’re approaching the infrastructure cliff.

"National will stop making excuses, restore confidence and revive our economy so that we can lift our aspirations. We understand that a strong economy is what puts more in the back pockets of New Zealanders and allows us to invest more in the things that matter to all of us."