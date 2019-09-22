Time to respect Fletchers property rights - Bridges

Sunday, 22 September, 2019 - 10:58

The Government’s handling of IhumÄtao has shown it has no respect for property rights, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

"It’s been eight weeks since the Prime Minister told Fletcher Buildings it had to stop developing much needed houses on land that it owns. Since then, Fletchers has not been invited to be part of negotiations. It’s had to sit on the side-line as others have tried to take away its rights.

"It has set an appalling precedent for a Prime Minister to insert herself into the business of a private company and prevent it from building 480 much needed houses.

"No wonder business confidence has plummeted when the Prime Minister shows such blatant disregard for businesses and property rights.

"It doesn’t matter where in the world the Prime Minister is, it’s time for her to set the record straight. She needs to tell the protestors to go home, make it clear that the Government won’t be spending taxpayers’ dollars on buying the land and rule out any sort of deal.

"This matter doesn’t concern her. It’s time to butt out and give Fletchers back the land they legally own."