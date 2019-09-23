National outlines changes needed to Arms Bill - Hudson

Monday, 23 September, 2019 - 13:22

National has today outlined the 13 changes we want to see in the second tranche of gun reforms before considering our support, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

"The Government has unduly focused responsibility and regulation on law-abiding gun owners and hasn’t done enough to address access to guns by gangs and those involved in criminal activity.

"Below are the changes we believe need to be made.

Introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders

Adding flexibility to dealer licences given the wider remit being proposed

Introducing clearer and more flexible rules for clubs

Introducing clearer and more flexible rules for sporting ranges

Ensuring the Register is clearly defined in legislation

Keeping licence duration the same as it is today

Including safeguards on healthcare practitioners reporting to Police.

Removing excessive regulatory powers from the Act

Introducing new and consistent exemptions for sports shooting

Providing for greater flexibility for pest control exemptions

Adding common sense amendments for collector exemptions

Amending the fit and proper person test to require some clear rules for assessing patterns of behaviour

Requiring common sense rules for visitors purchasing firearms over prohibition

"Numbers 8-11 are outside the scope of the Bill which has been introduced and would require Parliament to agree to an instruction to the Select Committee following first reading.

"The overwhelming majority of firearm owners are good, law abiding citizens. National wants to see reforms that will focus on people who could pose a risk to society and won’t unduly impact law abiding New Zealanders."