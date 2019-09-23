National outlines changes needed to Arms Bill - Hudson

|
National has today outlined the 13 changes we want to see in the second tranche of gun reforms before considering our support, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.
"The Government has unduly focused responsibility and regulation on law-abiding gun owners and hasn’t done enough to address access to guns by gangs and those involved in criminal activity.
"Below are the changes we believe need to be made.
Introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders
Adding flexibility to dealer licences given the wider remit being proposed
Introducing clearer and more flexible rules for clubs
Introducing clearer and more flexible rules for sporting ranges
Ensuring the Register is clearly defined in legislation
Keeping licence duration the same as it is today
Including safeguards on healthcare practitioners reporting to Police.
Removing excessive regulatory powers from the Act
Introducing new and consistent exemptions for sports shooting
Providing for greater flexibility for pest control exemptions
Adding common sense amendments for collector exemptions
Amending the fit and proper person test to require some clear rules for assessing patterns of behaviour
Requiring common sense rules for visitors purchasing firearms over prohibition
"Numbers 8-11 are outside the scope of the Bill which has been introduced and would require Parliament to agree to an instruction to the Select Committee following first reading.
"The overwhelming majority of firearm owners are good, law abiding citizens. National wants to see reforms that will focus on people who could pose a risk to society and won’t unduly impact law abiding New Zealanders."
