PM’s meeting with Trump a triumph - Peters

Tuesday, 24 September, 2019 - 10:02

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says the meeting between the Prime Minister and the US President in New York this morning is a diplomatic coup.

"Securing a 25-minute long meeting with the US President during the UN Leaders Week is an achievement in its own right given the pressure on the President’s schedule," says Mr Peters.

"All the more remarkable was the level of attendance on the American side. The President was accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and the newly appointed National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien."

"What is clear is a very positive discussion was held on a range of international issues and areas of shared interest, including on advancing our bilateral trade interests," he said.

"In the world of diplomacy, this level of engagement is gold. The President’s meeting also followed a meeting with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and the Prime Minister’s representation of New Zealand on climate change, and the Christchurch Call."

"The so called mega-Monday has been a very good day for delivery of New Zealand interests on the world stage," said Mr Peters.