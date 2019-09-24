Major work begins on Christchurch Metro Sports Facility - Woods

Tuesday, 24 September, 2019 - 13:04

Work on the Metro Sports Facility is ramping up, with the first major concrete pour for the site carried out the early hours of this morning, says Minister Megan Woods.

"This morning we have poured around 1100m3 of concrete for the foundations of the site. This is the first of around a half a dozen large concrete pours that will create the foundation for the largest sport and recreation venue of its kind in New Zealand.

"It’s great to see to a procession of around 200 truckloads of concrete arriving on site.

"The Metro Sports Facility will cover an area about the size of two rugby fields and require around 16,000m3 of concrete and 3700 tonnes of structural steel to build, making it one of the largest projects in central Christchurch.

"Once all of the foundations are poured, people travelling along Moorhouse Avenue and St Asaph Street will start seeing the structural steel going up early next year.

"This is great news for the local economy. Over 300 people are expected to be working on the Metro Sports Facility at the height of construction, so it will be a hive of activity before the doors even open to sport and recreation enthusiasts," says Megan Woods