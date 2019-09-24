Swiggs-gate demonstrates need for recall option - NZTU

Tuesday, 24 September, 2019 - 14:29

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Parliament to give ratepayers the ability to ‘recall’ elected officials who prove unworthy of elected office, and is citing the recent events in Christchurch as an example of why such mechanisms are necessary.

"Recall elections are a common tool in other democracies, but New Zealanders have no ability to boot out councillors or mayors who go rouge in between elections," says Jordan Williams, a spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union.

"In 2015 the UK introduced recall elections triggered by petitions of 10% of registered electors in an electorate. Here there is no equivalent at central or local government."

"Recall elections don’t occur often, but are an important safeguard for democracy, which we don’t currently have."

"Those that had posted their voting ballot for Deon Swiggs, and have now found out he is the Councillor facing allegations of sending sexually charged messages to teenagers and was instructed by Lianne Dalziel to avoid Council events involving young people, may wish there was a recall option."