The Spin Off 'uses flawed Census data to support left-wing agenda'

Tuesday, 24 September, 2019 - 17:05

Media bias is alive and well in New Zealand as websites like The Spinoff and the New Zealand Herald prove themselves totally untrustworthy, as a recent article from so-called journalist Alex Braae - and an unnamed writer for the NZHerald - clearly demonstrates.

Both the Herald and Braae’s article portray Destiny Church as ‘an utterly marginal religious group’. Their source? The flawed 2018 New Zealand Census which Braae, in the same breath, admits was utterly botched.

Leader of Destiny Church, Bishop Brian Tamaki, said today that the NZHerald and Spinoff articles declaring Destiny Church only has 1772 adherents is clearly more a case of wishful thinking and a left-wing hatchet job which was as crude as the facts it purported to report.

"So called objective media journalists at The Spinoff and NZHerald have clearly never attended a Destiny Church event or they would know better than to trust a census that garnered marginal participation from Pakeha and virtually nothing from MÄori - a census that led to the resignation of Census boss Liz McPherson, who herself admitted her department had presided over a disaster.

"What we see here is a New Zealand media that the average Kiwi cannot trust. They distort, misrepresent and advocate their world view - and then they go into politics for the New Zealand Labour party."

Bishop Tamaki said that at no point did the Census tell Destiny Church members, of which there are more than 6,000 active members, that they could put 'Destiny' down as a religion.

"Most of us, including myself, will have put down Christian or Pentecostal. Even I wasn't counted in the 2018 Census as a Destiny Church member!

"We are a predominantly MÄori church and the Census utterly and totalled failed MÄori, which The Spinoff and its ilk conveniently forget. They even had City Impact Church, a majority Pakeha church, down as only having 441 members which is ludicrous. It's laughable. These people calling themselves journalists would be laughable too if they weren't so dangerous.

"The reality is that the people in the media are there because they are political and they have an agenda and they cannot be trusted to represent the truth. The Spin Off article "The most buzzy data points from the just-released Census" should serve as a warning that everything that comes out of the mouths of people like Alex Braae is distorted and serves and a left wing political agenda."