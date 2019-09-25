Wellington mayoral contenders to clash in live Herald Newstalk ZB debate

Wednesday, 25 September, 2019 - 13:04

Heather du Plessis-Allan, Newstalk ZB’s Drive host and Herald on Sunday columnist will host the latest New Zealand Herald Newstalk ZB Mayoral debate tomorrow night, this time putting Wellington mayoral candidates Justin Lester and Andy Foster in the hot seats.

This final live debate follows two lively mayoral debates in Auckland and Christchurch hosted earlier this month by Heather (Auckland) and Newstalk ZB Christchurch host Chris Lynch, ahead of local body elections on 12 October.

"With transport and infrastructure two of the major issues in our capital city, and both candidates’ views on these differing, tomorrow’s clash promises to be as energetic as the others," says du Plessis-Allan.

Tomorrow night (Thursday 26 September) from 7.30pm the "Lester vs Foster" special will be livestreamed at nzherald.co.nz and newstalkzb.co.nz and broadcast live on Newstalk ZB Wellington and iHeartRadio, all part of the New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) group.

Audiences are invited to take part in the half hour-long election special by emailing questions to mayoraldebate@nzme.co.nz or by commenting on the Herald’s Facebook post about the event.

"These debates are about keeping Kiwis in the know about where their mayoral candidates stand on the big issues voters are facing. Our hosts are skilled at getting under the hood of issues and bringing candidates’ inconsistencies out in the open," says NZME Head of Talk, Jason Winstanley.

For du Plessis-Allan, transparency for voters is key.

"There were a few histrionics at the Goff vs Tamihere stand-off, but we managed to get to the core of what each candidate stood for. That’s what a good debate should achieve," says du Plessis-Allan.