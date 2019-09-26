Parliament’s Platinum rating for accessibility

Thursday, 26 September, 2019 - 11:12

Social enterprise Be. Accessible completed an assessment of Parliament’s public tours and educational visits and awarded them a score of 94%. This falls in Be. Accessible’s Platinum rating (90% - 100%).

Be. Welcome Programme Director, Neville Pulman, and the Parliamentary Service’s ‘Be. Coach’, Genevieve McLachlan MNZM, came to Parliament recently to formally present the award to the Service.

Be. Accessible’s report highlighted several aspects of Parliament’s tour and educational visit facilities that were performing well, including:

The virtual reality tour of Parliament, which can be viewed on smartphones prior to arrival or viewed on an iPad in the Visitor Centre

A video in New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) promoting NZSL tours of Parliament, which are organised by a tour guide with knowledge of sign language

Brochures at the Visitor Centre available in a wide range of languages

Options available for visitors with access needs if arrangements are made in advance. These include the ability to drop off visitors at the forecourt of the Beehive’s main entrance, and an accessible car park

Signage in both Te Reo MÄori and English

A manual wheelchair being available on site

Tactile indicators installed at the head and foot of stairs and ramps

A fully compliant accessible toilet in the main reception area

Parliamentary Service General Manager Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said, "We are very proud of this award. Parliament is everyone’s and should be accessible to everyone. We will continue to work hard to improve on what we have achieved so far".

Genevieve McLachlan, Wellington Relationship Manager and Be. Coach, said, "It was a real pleasure working with an organisation so committed to accessibility for everyone. The Parliamentary Service has embraced the recommendations suggested and will continue on their accessibility journey".

Source: Be. Accessible