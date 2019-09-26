Kainga Ora - Homes and Communities board appointments

Thursday, 26 September, 2019 - 13:17

Five new board members will oversee KÄinga Ora - Homes and Communities when it is established on 1 October, led by an initial Board Chair, Sir Brian Roche, who will remain in the role until 31 December 2019, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today.

Three agencies that build and provide homes - Housing New Zealand, its subsidiary HLC, and the KiwiBuild Unit - will come together to form the new Crown agency KÄinga Ora.

The board members are Vui Mark Gosche, John Duncan, Professor Philippa Howden-Chapman (1 October 2019 to 30 September 2021) and Dr Nicola Crauford and Pat Snedden MNZM (1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019).

"These six board members have an important role in ensuring KÄinga Ora delivers on its two key roles: being a world-class public housing landlord and working in partnership to enable, facilitate and build urban development projects of all sizes.

"Their skills and expertise in governance, alongside strong networks and experience in the housing, construction and development sector is an ideal mix for a board tasked with transforming New Zealand’s housing and urban development system," says Megan Woods.

A process to appoint the Chair and additional members for the period from 1 January 2020 has been initiated, with expressions of interest in these roles now sought.

An announcement about the appointment of the Chief Executive of KÄinga Ora will follow.