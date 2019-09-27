Goff, Tamihere, Lord front up to ratepayers on Tuesday

Friday, 27 September, 2019 - 10:58

On Tuesday evening, the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance hosts the "Ratepayer Mayoral Debate", featuring Phil Goff, John Tamihere, and Craig Lord.

Time: 7pm, Tuesday 1 October

Location: Jack Dickey Community Hall, 174 Green Lane West, Greenlane

This debate will differ from others in that the key focus will be on candidates' credibility with ratepayer money. How will candidates fund their promises? What is each candidate’s maximum increase to rates and charges? How much wasteful spending will each candidate cut - and in what areas? Will candidates rein in debt, or continue borrowing?

Candidates will also take questions from members of the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance.

Please confirm attendance by replying to this email, preferably before 5pm Monday. Include any queries regarding logistics, technical details etc. Alternatively, call Louis on 021 950191.