This weekend on Newshub Nation

Friday, 27 September, 2019 - 17:05

On Newshub Nation this weekend:

On a stunning week in US politics, we speak to US Ambassador Scott Brown, just back from facilitating the meeting between Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and US President Donald Trump.

Then, the head of our National Cyber Policy Office, Paul Ash, takes us behind the scenes of the Christchurch Call.

And in Backstory, we meet the MP who acted in a drama club with Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

Then, on The Pitch, National Party transport spokesperson Chris Bishop has five minutes to convince you he’d make a better Transport Minister than Phil Twyford.

And as always we are joined by our panel: Sunday Star Times editor Tracy Watkins, Thomas Pryor from Sherson Willis, and Political commentator David Slack.

Newshub Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday. Proudly brought to you by New Zealand on Air’s Platinum Fund.