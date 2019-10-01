Shane Jones’ ‘utu’ threat should not be tolerated - Bishop

Tuesday, 1 October, 2019 - 13:32

Shane Jones has crossed the line, yet again, with his latest threat to carry out utu against those who cross him, National’s Regional Development spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

"Less than 24 hours after the Prime Minister said the Minister’s language needed to be ‘much tighter’ we have Shane Jones threatening utu against the people who blew the whistle on him using the Provincial Growth Fund to buy votes.

"Mr Jones knows he can get away with saying whatever he likes, to whoever he likes, whenever he likes. It’s extraordinary that a Cabinet Minister is essentially immune from facing any consequences from such inappropriate words and behaviour.

"As usual, the Prime Minister’s remarks had no effect on him whatsoever. She has been humiliated, yet again, and must now show some leadership and censure her Minister.

"New Zealand’s system of Cabinet government relies on political punishment for errant behaviour. Being told to brush up on the Cabinet Manual while on holiday is the political equivalent of being slapped with a wet bus ticket."