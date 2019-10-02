Crown Manager delivers final report to Kaipara District Council

Wednesday, 2 October, 2019 - 11:26

Crown Manager, and former Commissioner of the Kaipara District Council, Mr Peter Winder delivered his final report to the September council meeting, completing almost seven years of work with the Kaipara District.

The term of the Crown Manager commenced on 20 June 2017 and ends on 12 October 2019, the date of the Local Government triennial elections.

In his final report Mr Winder said "Given the progress that the Council and its staff have made over the last year, I am confident that the role of Crown Manager is no longer required. I have every confidence that the Council will be able to sensibly resolve the remaining rates related legal issues arising from the period before and during the Kaipara Commission. I wish the Council and the people of the Kaipara District well for the future."

He says the ongoing legal action initiated by some ratepayers is well understood by Council staff and that the Council’s legal representatives are well equipped to continue to represent the Council effectively.

Council Chief Executive, Louise Miller expressed her thanks on behalf of the council "We can see a positive pathway ahead with incoming elected members to drive our vision, and a stable and capable council Executive Team to make good community-based decisions and continue building upon the trust we’ve earned over the last year in our communities. I thank you for your contribution to establishing this level-footing, and for the work you’ve undertaken."

"It has been a difficult time for the Council and for ratepayers, with differences of opinion about the direction we should take. Thankfully, those times are now behind us and we’re able to move forward," says Ms Miller.

The final report (and previous reports) can be found on the Council website https://www.kaipara.govt.nz.

Mr Winder’s final report is due to the Minister of Local Government before the role of Crown Manager is officially disestablished.

Background

In June 2017, a Crown Manager was appointed by the Associate Minister of Local Government to assist Council on any outstanding and future legal actions relating to the development of the Mangawhai Wastewater Scheme, and the setting or collection of rates during and prior to the Kaipara Commissioners’ term on Council’s behalf.

The Crown Manager is required to report to Council and inform the Kaipara community at least six monthly of the progress of legal matters within his management responsibilities. This must include any directions he has made, to assure Council and the community that their interests are being looked after.