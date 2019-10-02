PGF support for Tolaga Bay employment initiatives - Jones and Jackson

Wednesday, 2 October, 2019 - 13:30

More than 100 people in TairÄwhiti’s Tolaga Bay will benefit from two employment initiatives supported by the Provincial Growth Fund, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Employment Minister Willie Jackson announced today.

"Tolaga Bay is an incredibly tight-knit community, but one in need of support to overcome a high unemployment rate, isolation and a lack of job opportunities," Shane Jones said.

"The PGF support gives local people on the ground the tools and resources to help overcome these challenges, through opportunities in the construction and horticulture sectors."

Willie Jackson says it’s essential to provide specialised support for rangatahi who face barriers to employment, as well as access to the right opportunities.

"The $1.3m in funding for Tolaga Bay shows this Government’s commitment to all communities in New Zealand, no matter their size or location," Willie Jackson said.

The two employment projects are:

- Kuru Contracting Workforce Development Project (Kuru Contracting) - $736,000 through Te Ara Mahi.

- Uawanui Cultural Nursery Training Project (Te-Aitanga-a-Hautiti Centre of Excellence Trust) - $564,000 through He Poutama Rangatahi.

Kuru Contracting works in forestry and road construction. This funding will enable them to train 27 new employees and upskill 50 staff members in these sectors.

The Uawanui Cultural Nursery Training Project will give 28 rangatahi the opportunity to learn ecological restoration practices over two years while gaining qualifications from local education providers. The project will address the high unemployment rate in the district by focusing on young people at risk of long term unemployment.