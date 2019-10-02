Hamiltonians urged to ensure their vote counts

Wednesday, 2 October, 2019 - 16:49

There are 10 days left for Hamiltonians to have their say in this year’s local elections and more than 80 places around the city where voting packs can be dropped off.

In addition to the more than 50 post boxes in Hamilton, Hamilton City Council has permanent and temporary ballot boxes located around the city, making it easier for people to vote.

The final day for voters to return their voting packs via post to ensure they arrive in time to be counted is 5 October.

Voters can also drop their voting packs until 5pm on 11 October at any of the following locations:

Glenview Library

Chartwell Library

Hillcrest Library

St Andrews Library

Dinsdale Library

Hamilton Zoo

Waterworld

Wintec City Campus - Library

Wintec Rotokauri Campus - Library

The University of Waikato - Library

Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa

Hamilton City Council - Electoral Office

Hamilton City Council - Reception

Settlement Centre Waikato

Western Community Centre

Pukete Neighbourhood House

Shama Ethnic Women’s Centre

Waimarie: Hamilton East Community House

Waikato Museum | Te Whare Taonga o Waikato

The ballot boxes at the Council building in Garden Place and Hamilton City Libraries community branches will also be open until midday on 12 October.

Ballot boxes are also being taken into neighbourhoods around Hamilton to make it easier for voters to share their voice, including casting a special vote. Ballot boxes will be available at these times and locations:

Cascades

55 Pembroke St, Hamilton Lake

3 Oct, 3pm-4pm

Radius Kensington

135 Maeroa Rd, Maeroa

3 Oct, 10am-11.30am

People Potential

93 Collingwood St, Hamilton

3 Oct, 12pm-1pm

Waikato Muslim Association

921 Heaphy Tce, Claudelands

4 Oct, 12pm-1pm

Downer

16 Manchester Pl, Te Rapa

4 Oct, 7am-8am

K’aute Pasifika

960 Victoria St, Whitiora

4 Oct, 8.30am-11am

Radius Glaisdale

50 Hare Puke Dr, Flagstaff

4 Oct, 10.30am-11.30am

Summerset Rototuna

39 Kimbrae Dr, Rototuna North

8 Oct, 10am-11.30am

Bupa St Andrews Care Home

26 Delamare Rd, St Andrews

9 Oct, 10am-11am

Glenview Community Centre

12 Tomin Rd, Glenview

9 Oct, 10.30am-12pm

Bupa Eventhorpe Care Home

32 Firth St, Hamilton East

10 Oct, 10.30am-11.30am

Pukete Neighbourhood House

43 Church Rd, Te Rapa Sportsdrome, Pukete

10 Oct, 3.30pm-5pm

K’aute Pasifika

960 Victoria St, Whitiora

11 Oct, 8.30am-11am

Pukete Neighbourhood House

43 Church Rd, Te Rapa Sportsdrome, Pukete

11 Oct, 3.30pm-5pm

Summerset down the Lane

206 Dixon Rd, Fitzroy

11 Oct, 10am-12pm

View a map of all post boxes and ballot boxes (permanent and mobile): https://www.yourcityelections.co.nz/vote#wheretovote

Becca Brooke, the Council’s Governance Lead, says voters should be aware of the timing of when they’re voting to ensure their vote counts.

"Hamilton’s 33.6% voter turnout in the 2016 elections was not good enough," she says. "We need to collectively do better and challenge each other to vote.

"An increase in the number of people voting will help to ensure better representation of our communities. By having these permanent and mobile ballot boxes and the option of special voting available throughout our neighbourhoods, we’re trying to make it as easy as possible for voters to have their say on who our next city leaders should be."

The Council will also have a drive-through voting station at the Anglesea St entrance of its Garden Place building from 9am until midday on 12 October.

If a voter didn't enrol before 16 August, did not receive a voting pack, or has a damaged voting pack, they can cast a special vote.

Special voting is available at the Council building, Hamilton City Libraries community branches and all mobile ballot box locations.

Council staff at its Garden Place building are also available to help people who need assistance to complete their voting packs.

Anyone who isn’t enrolled can do so until Friday 11 October. Visit Elections NZ to enrol and for more information about if you’re eligible.

As of today (2 October) 15,175 people have voted. This is 14.77% of the 102,714 total electors. In 2016, 12.69% of electors had voted with 10 days remaining.