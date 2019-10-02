Hamiltonians urged to ensure their vote counts

|
There are 10 days left for Hamiltonians to have their say in this year’s local elections and more than 80 places around the city where voting packs can be dropped off.
In addition to the more than 50 post boxes in Hamilton, Hamilton City Council has permanent and temporary ballot boxes located around the city, making it easier for people to vote.
The final day for voters to return their voting packs via post to ensure they arrive in time to be counted is 5 October.
Voters can also drop their voting packs until 5pm on 11 October at any of the following locations:
Glenview Library
Chartwell Library
Hillcrest Library
St Andrews Library
Dinsdale Library
Hamilton Zoo
Waterworld
Wintec City Campus - Library
Wintec Rotokauri Campus - Library
The University of Waikato - Library
Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa
Hamilton City Council - Electoral Office
Hamilton City Council - Reception
Settlement Centre Waikato
Western Community Centre
Pukete Neighbourhood House
Shama Ethnic Women’s Centre
Waimarie: Hamilton East Community House
Waikato Museum | Te Whare Taonga o Waikato
The ballot boxes at the Council building in Garden Place and Hamilton City Libraries community branches will also be open until midday on 12 October.
Ballot boxes are also being taken into neighbourhoods around Hamilton to make it easier for voters to share their voice, including casting a special vote. Ballot boxes will be available at these times and locations:
Cascades
55 Pembroke St, Hamilton Lake
3 Oct, 3pm-4pm
Radius Kensington
135 Maeroa Rd, Maeroa
3 Oct, 10am-11.30am
People Potential
93 Collingwood St, Hamilton
3 Oct, 12pm-1pm
Waikato Muslim Association
921 Heaphy Tce, Claudelands
4 Oct, 12pm-1pm
Downer
16 Manchester Pl, Te Rapa
4 Oct, 7am-8am
K’aute Pasifika
960 Victoria St, Whitiora
4 Oct, 8.30am-11am
Radius Glaisdale
50 Hare Puke Dr, Flagstaff
4 Oct, 10.30am-11.30am
Summerset Rototuna
39 Kimbrae Dr, Rototuna North
8 Oct, 10am-11.30am
Bupa St Andrews Care Home
26 Delamare Rd, St Andrews
9 Oct, 10am-11am
Glenview Community Centre
12 Tomin Rd, Glenview
9 Oct, 10.30am-12pm
Bupa Eventhorpe Care Home
32 Firth St, Hamilton East
10 Oct, 10.30am-11.30am
Pukete Neighbourhood House
43 Church Rd, Te Rapa Sportsdrome, Pukete
10 Oct, 3.30pm-5pm
K’aute Pasifika
960 Victoria St, Whitiora
11 Oct, 8.30am-11am
Pukete Neighbourhood House
43 Church Rd, Te Rapa Sportsdrome, Pukete
11 Oct, 3.30pm-5pm
Summerset down the Lane
206 Dixon Rd, Fitzroy
11 Oct, 10am-12pm
View a map of all post boxes and ballot boxes (permanent and mobile): https://www.yourcityelections.co.nz/vote#wheretovote
Becca Brooke, the Council’s Governance Lead, says voters should be aware of the timing of when they’re voting to ensure their vote counts.
"Hamilton’s 33.6% voter turnout in the 2016 elections was not good enough," she says. "We need to collectively do better and challenge each other to vote.
"An increase in the number of people voting will help to ensure better representation of our communities. By having these permanent and mobile ballot boxes and the option of special voting available throughout our neighbourhoods, we’re trying to make it as easy as possible for voters to have their say on who our next city leaders should be."
The Council will also have a drive-through voting station at the Anglesea St entrance of its Garden Place building from 9am until midday on 12 October.
If a voter didn't enrol before 16 August, did not receive a voting pack, or has a damaged voting pack, they can cast a special vote.
Special voting is available at the Council building, Hamilton City Libraries community branches and all mobile ballot box locations.
Council staff at its Garden Place building are also available to help people who need assistance to complete their voting packs.
Anyone who isn’t enrolled can do so until Friday 11 October. Visit Elections NZ to enrol and for more information about if you’re eligible.
As of today (2 October) 15,175 people have voted. This is 14.77% of the 102,714 total electors. In 2016, 12.69% of electors had voted with 10 days remaining.
